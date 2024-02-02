Top track

Colin Newman: In Conversation + Signing

Rough Trade East
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £17

About

Rough Trade East is very excited to present an in-conversation and signing with Colin Newman. This unique event celebrates the first-ever release of his 1997 album 'Bastard' on vinyl via swim ~.

Tickets for this event also include a physical copy of the f...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Colin Newman

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

