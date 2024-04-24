Top track

Adi Oasis

La Cigale
Wed, 24 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€29.46

Event information

Super! présente :

ADI OASIS en concert à la Cigale le 24 avril 2024

La chanteuse, bassiste et productrice franco-caribéenne Adi Oasis a passé la majeure partie de la pandémie à soulager nos nerfs éreintés avec un flux constant de messages émouvants et de...

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

Adi Oasis

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

