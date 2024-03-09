DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
(ESP) Después del éxito de nuestro primer festival, nos hemos propuesto hacer algo más grande. Algo único en la ciudad. Juntar 10.000 amantes del HOUSE MUSIC en la Plaça del Univers en la Fira de Barcelona en formato open air. Vas a formar parte de ello? E...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.