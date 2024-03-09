Top track

Honey Dijon, Tim K, John Mendelsohn - Thunda (feat. John Mendelsohn) - HNNY Remix

Jackies Festival w/ Honey Dijon

Plaça de l'Univers - Fira Barcelona
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 12:00 am
GigsBarcelona
From €22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

(ESP) Después del éxito de nuestro primer festival, nos hemos propuesto hacer algo más grande. Algo único en la ciudad. Juntar 10.000 amantes del HOUSE MUSIC en la Plaça del Univers en la Fira de Barcelona en formato open air. Vas a formar parte de ello? E...

This is an 18+ event
Lineup

1
Honey Dijon, Luke Solomon, Piem and 1 more

Venue

Plaça de l'Univers - Fira Barcelona

Avinguda De La Reina Maria Cristina 2*16, 08004 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open12:00 am

