Ibisco nasce a Bologna nel 1995. Il suo disco d’esordio, NOWHERE EMILIA, esce il 14 gennaio del 2022 per V4V/Virgin Records e ci mostra un artista capace di rinnovare il cantautorato, dove l’intensità espressiva si mescola a sonorità dark wave, post punk e
Sabato 27 Gennaio arrivano a Officina MECA Ibisco per presentare LANGUORE, il suo ultimo album!
opening: vita________veloce [dj-set]
→ Apertura porte ore 21.00 / Inizio live ore 21.30
* L'ingresso è riservato ai soci Arci - è attivo il tesseram...
