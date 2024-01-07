DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
It's that time of the year when we feel extremely gloomy as we pay tribute to the legend that was David Bowie on what would have been his birthday weekend. Come and join us for a very special Feeling Gloomy as we celebrate the life and music of Mr David Jo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.