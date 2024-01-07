DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Feeling Gloomy - David Bowie Special

The Phoenix
Sun, 7 Jan 2024, 10:00 am
PartyLondon
£8.16
About

It's that time of the year when we feel extremely gloomy as we pay tribute to the legend that was David Bowie on what would have been his birthday weekend. Come and join us for a very special Feeling Gloomy as we celebrate the life and music of Mr David Jo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jomi Events Ltd.
Venue

The Phoenix

The Phoenix, 37 Cavendish Square, Marylebone, London W1G 0PP, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

