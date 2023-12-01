Top track

Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - We're All in This Together

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

So Fetch - 2000s Party Xmas Special (Edinburgh)

La Belle Angèle
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyEdinburgh
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - We're All in This Together
Got a code?

About

Jingle Bell, Jingle Bell, Jingle Bell Rocks!

After another sold out event So Fetch is coming back to Edinburgh for a night full of 2000s magic!

“Gretchen, stop trying to make fetch happen! It's not going to happen!”

Regina George was wrong.So Fetch is h...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Throwback Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

La Belle Angèle

11 Hastie's Close, Edinburgh EH1 1HJ
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.