Top track

Icepick

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Crown of Thornz, Hangman, Bayway, Discontent, HWR

Amityville Music Hall
Fri, 29 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsAmityville
$22.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Icepick
Got a code?

About

Friday, December 29th

Crown of Thornz

Hangman

Bayway

Discontent

Heads Will Roll

@ Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville NY

6:30 PM

16+

$18 ADV

$20 DOS

This is a 16+ event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

2
Crown of Thornz, Hangman, Bayway and 2 more

Venue

Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville, New York 11701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.