Harry Charles, Theo Hansen & Nicky Soula

Malanga Café
Sat, 25 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyIbiza
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
El próximo sábado 25 cerramos semana y noviembre con la colaboración mensual entre Malanga Café y Word of Mouth rodeados de amigos y buena música! En la sesión nocturna en Malanga Café, desde las 22.00, tendremos a Harry Charles representando a WOM, hacien...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Malanga Café.

Harry Charles, Theo Hansen, Nicky Soula

Malanga Café

Carrer De Carles V, 07800 Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

