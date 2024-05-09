Top track

The Staves - Good Woman

DICE protects fans and artists from touts.

The Staves

Stadtgarten
Thu, 9 May 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsKöln
€34.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Event information

All Now emerges, bold and bright, from a period of chaos, followed by a period of enforced quiet, for the band. The Staves’ released their third album Good Woman in February 2021, an album of love and loss, written during a disconcerting period of turmoil...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.

Lineup

The Staves

Venue

Stadtgarten

Venloer Str. 40, 50672 Köln, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

