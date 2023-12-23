Top track

RUMATERA - A Baeton

Après-Ski Party

Capitol
Sat, 23 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsPordenone
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

❄️ 𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗔 | 𝗔𝗽𝗿𝗲̀𝘀-𝗦𝗸𝗶 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘆 ❄️

⛄❄️⛄❄️⛄❄️⛄❄️⛄❄️⛄❄️⛄

Quei geni instancabili dei 𝗥𝗨𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗔 tornano a macinare chilometri quest'inverno con un tour unico in Italia: l'𝗔𝗽𝗿𝗲̀𝘀-𝗦𝗸𝗶 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘆!!!

Un 𝗗𝗷 𝘀𝗲𝘁 / 𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Il Deposito

Lineup

Rumatera

Venue

Capitol

Via G. Mazzini, 60, 33170 Pordenone PN, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

