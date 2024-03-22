Top track

Griff - Black Hole

Griff

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Griff est une pop star moderne aux multiples facettes, pour laquelle les règles normales ne s’appliquent pas. Née et élevée à Kings Langley, elle a commencé à faire de la musique dès l'adolescence, tout en se rendant compte très tôt - que ce soit par ses o...

Présenté par AEG PRESENTS FRANCE.

Lineup

Griff

Venue

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

