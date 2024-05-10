Top track

Hora Loca Remix - Spotify Singles (with Piso 21)

The Change en Sound Isidro

The Bassement Club
Fri, 10 May 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Este es un evento 16+
Organizado por Sound Isidro.

Lineup

The Change

Venue

C. de Galileo, 26, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

