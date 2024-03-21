DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Langan Band

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.63
About

The Langan Band come to Hoots! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

Having toured their refreshing take on Traditional Scottish music globally, they roll into Brixton on 21st March. The virtuosic trio will spend the evening rampaging through the boundaries of conventional genr...

This is an 18+ event (VALID ID REQUIRED)
Hootananny Brixton
Lineup

The Langan Band

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

