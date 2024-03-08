Top track

Ghost Town

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sam Outlaw, Hannah Connolly, M. Dutton

Zebulon
Fri, 8 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ghost Town
Got a code?

About

Sam Outlaw, Hannah Connolly, M. Dutton

Sam Outlaw is a singer-songwriter living in Nashville, TN. Born Samuel Morgan in South Dakota, and raised primarily in Southern California, his stage name comes from his mother’s maiden name.

In November 2021, Sam r...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sam Outlaw

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.