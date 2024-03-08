Top track

Ghost Town

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sam Outlaw

Zebulon
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ghost Town
Got a code?

About

Sam Outlaw

Sam Outlaw is a singer-songwriter living in Nashville, TN. Born Samuel Morgan in South Dakota, and raised primarily in Southern California, his stage name comes from his mother’s maiden name.

In November 2021, Sam released his new full-length...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.

Lineup

Sam Outlaw

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.