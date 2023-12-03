DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Finesse, Rahmaan, Jag, DJ Posterchild

Purgatory
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Immerse yourself in the sonic landscapes of tomorrow as we showcase a carefully curated lineup of emerging South Asian R&B and alternative pop artists, each poised to make waves in the music industry. Join us for an intimate birthday celebration where tale...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

