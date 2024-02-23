Top track

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs - Sweet Relief

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

Third Man Records Cass Corridor
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

“I’ve always liked the quote: “Sleep, those little slices of death - how I loathe them.”

So reckons Matt Baty of Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, vocalist and lyricist of a band as comfortable wading through the darker quarters of their subconscious as...

Presented by Third Man Events.

Lineup

Venue

Third Man Records Cass Corridor

441 West Canfield Street, Detroit, Michigan 48201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

