DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝗢𝗥𝗚𝗔𝗦𝗠𝗢 - 𝗟𝗮 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲 𝗻𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗲 𝗜𝘁𝗽𝗼𝗽 vi farà ballare sulle note dei più grandi successi indie, itpop e urban del momento.
𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗴𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲 ★ 𝗜𝗦𝗜𝗗𝗘 ★ 𝗬𝗧𝗔𝗠
★ 𝗜𝗦𝗜𝗗𝗘
Gli Iside arrivano in Latteria Molloy...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.