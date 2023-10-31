DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Halloween 2023 @ Borgo della Mistica
Prepare yourself to enjoy some funky spooky vibes!
31.10.2023 at @borgodellamistica
23:00 – 04.00
Music selection by:
Mary Gehnyei
Lorenzo Bartolo
LCJ68
from Synrjee
Viale Marisa Belisario 300, Roma
Questo è u...
