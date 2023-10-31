DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mystic Synrjee

Borgo della Mistica
Tue, 31 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyRoma
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Halloween 2023 @ Borgo della Mistica

Prepare yourself to enjoy some funky spooky vibes!

31.10.2023 at @borgodellamistica

23:00 – 04.00

Music selection by:

Mary Gehnyei

Lorenzo Bartolo

LCJ68

from Synrjee

Viale Marisa Belisario 300, Roma

Presentato da Eventi Roma 2.0 Srl.

Venue

Borgo della Mistica

Viale Marisa Bellisario 300, 00155 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open10:00 pm

