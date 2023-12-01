DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The core mission of FREQFEED is to deepen the connection between artists, producers, performers, dancers, music lovers, and creatives of all kinds.
...
Vibration is the birthplace of creation,
so let us begin with sound.
...
Not just a single sound, b...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.