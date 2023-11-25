DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Great Adventures at Juju’s - DJs and MCs

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop... and still looking for the perfect beat? Look no further!

Great Adventures have brought together a dope line-up of DJs and MCs to bring to the block party vibes to Juju's!

First up for role-call - the DJs!

Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

