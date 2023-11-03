DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Welcome to Primary Night Club, where the pulse of music and the rhythm of life converge! Established in June 2012, Primary was born with a singular purpose - to craft an unparalleled dance haven, dedicated to the immersive experience of underground dance m...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.