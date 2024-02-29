Top track

Sam Quealy - Klepto

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sam Quealy

The Waiting Room
Thu, 29 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sam Quealy - Klepto
Got a code?

About

Sam Quealy headlines London for the first time on February 29th at The Waiting Room.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Percolate Live.

Lineup

Sam Quealy

Venue

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.