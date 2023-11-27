DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FAMILY STEREO - https://www.instagram.com/family.stereo/
Family Stereo is a four-piece indie-folk / indie-rock outfit from North London based around singer-songwriter Blake Watt.
BOJOCKEY - https://www.instagram.com/bojockey/
London Indie-folk outfit Bo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.