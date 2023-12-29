DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Compliche 100% Vinilo

The Garage Club
Fri, 29 Dec, 11:45 pm
GigsBarcelona
€14.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Vuelve compliche para rememorar aquella epoca dorada con una sesion 100% vinilo.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Musitech S.L..

Lineup

Javi Sobrino, Ramon Moya, Pachon Dj

Venue

The Garage Club

Passatge Can Polític, 13, 08907 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

