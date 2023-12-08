Top track

Mon cher Guy - Malfunction

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vendredi : GRAPHY T + MLD + Mon Cher Guy

L'ETE INDIEN
Fri, 8 Dec, 10:30 pm
GigsRennes
€8.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Mon cher Guy - Malfunction
Got a code?

About

Festival Bars en Trans - du jeudi 7 au samedi 9 décembre
dans 12 lieux et avec une centaine d'artistes émergents

GRAPHY T - electro (Rennes)

MLD - techno / synthwave

MON CHER GUY - DJ / electro (Paris)

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus...

Présenté par 3 Ptit Tour.

Lineup

Graphy-T, mon cher guy, MLD

Venue

L'ETE INDIEN

33 Rue Saint-Melaine, 35000 Rennes, France
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
98 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.