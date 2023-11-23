Top track

Montell Jordan - This Is How We Do It

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

RnB Thursdays

Prince of Peckham
Thu, 23 Nov, 8:30 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Montell Jordan - This Is How We Do It
Got a code?

About

THIS IS HOW WE DO IT!

Get ready to turn up and shake a leg at R&B Thursday's every night at Prince of Peckham. Expect non-stop R&B bangers from the finest selectors at the finest pub in South London, games and dope prizes on offer. Don't worry about work...

Presented by Prince of Peckham
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Prince of Peckham

1 Clayton Rd, Peckham, London SE15 5JA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.