YokoO on The Roof by Gray Area

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 2:00 pm
DJNew York
Event information

French-Australian DJ and producer YokoO returns to Brooklyn to play a special winter daytime set on The Roof. Climate controlled and glass enclosed, we're keeping the party going all winter!

This is a 21+ event
Gray Area

Lineup

YokoO

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

