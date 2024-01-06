Top track

Yet Another Day Thinking About You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

YokoO & Guests on The Roof by Gray Area

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 2:00 pm
DJNew York
From $12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Yet Another Day Thinking About You
Got a code?

Event information

The Frenchman who rinses deep and organic house, YokoO, is playing The Roof at Superior Ingredients. With a year of global touring, yogic serenity, and creative releases through his label SATYA, he's poised to immerse NYC in beats that have enchanted from...

This is a 21+ event
Gray Area
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

YokoO

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.