DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
All Day I Dream and Burning Man DJ & producer, YokoO, plays an extended 3HR set on The Roof at Superior Ingredients. With a year of global touring, yogic serenity, and creative releases through his label SATYA, he's poised to immerse NYC in beats tha...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.