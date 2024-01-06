Top track

Yet Another Day Thinking About You

YokoO [3 Hour Set] & Guests on The Roof | Gray Area

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Sat, 6 Jan, 2:00 pm
DJNew York
From $12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

All Day I Dream and Burning Man DJ & producer, YokoO, plays an extended 3HR set on The Roof at Superior Ingredients. With a year of global touring, yogic serenity, and creative releases through his label SATYA, he's poised to immerse NYC in beats tha...

This is a 21+ event
Gray Area
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

YokoO, Branqueeno, Alko

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

