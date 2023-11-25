DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
BBC 1Xtra DJ Nadia Jae and Donch present a night of fresh and soulful sounds.
Join us on Saturday 25th November, as we host another legendary NJ & Donch House Party. They will be blessing the decks with some new and old hip-hop and R&B sounds all evening...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.