Top track

Savri - Moonlight In F

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

State is Flow Jam Session

Ninety One Living Room
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Savri - Moonlight In F
Got a code?

About

Ninety One are proud to welcome back our jam residents State Is Flow! Every first Wednesday of the month a live jam will be hosted by the music and creative collective, bringing you a house band and improvised musical magic, spanning Soul, Jazz, RnB, Neo-S...

Presented by Ninety One Living Room.

Lineup

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.