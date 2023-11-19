DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tucson Musicians Museum Induction Ceremony

Hotel Congress Plaza
Sun, 19 Nov, 3:00 pm
GigsTucson
Free
About

Sunday, November 19th

Doors 3pm | $20 suggested donation

All Welcome

Tucson Musicians Museum works with the community to celebrate, preserve and perpetuate Tucson’s unique musical heritage and culture.

All ages

Presented by Hotel Congress and AZBlues

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

