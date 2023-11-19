DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sunday, November 19th
Doors 3pm | $20 suggested donation
All Welcome
Tucson Musicians Museum works with the community to celebrate, preserve and perpetuate Tucson’s unique musical heritage and culture.
All ages
