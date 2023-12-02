DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Voyou + Philémone

Le VIP
Sat, 2 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsNantes
€22.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Le jeune auteur, compositeur et interprète se fait appeler Voyou, mais c’est plutôt un gentil garçon ! Multi-instrumentaliste et trompettiste de formation, il offre un regard malicieux sur les dérives de notre époque, mettant la compassion et l’amitié au c...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Le VIP.

Lineup

Voyou

Venue

Le VIP

Boulevard De La Légion D'honneur, 44600 Saint-Nazaire, France
Doors open9:00 pm

