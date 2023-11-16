DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

2000 Dream Party

BARGIÙ CLUB @ YellowSquare
Thu, 16 Nov, 11:30 pm
PartyFirenze
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

2000 Dream Party at Bargiù Club

Join our party with 2000's Vibes Music

Dj Simon Guidi

The ticket does not guarantee you entry, the capacity is limitated. The earlier the better!

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Yellowsquare Firenze Redi srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

BARGIÙ CLUB @ YellowSquare

Viale Francesco Redi 19, 50144 Florence Florence, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.