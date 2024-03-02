DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AVA London: DJ Daddy Trance, DJ AYA, Byron Yeates, Sloucho

HERE at Outernet
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £21.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
AVA x HERE ⚔️

AVA will bring its special brand of audio-visual-magic with a cast of international and Irish heroes to HERE at Outernet on Saturday 2nd March for the finale of AVA London.

@marlonhoffstadt AKA DJ Daddy Trance

@byronyeates

@dj_aya

@slou...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required)
Presented by AVA Festival .
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Daddy Trance, DJ AYA, Byron Yeates

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
Accessibility information

