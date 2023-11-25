DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

22.2 FM Presents CYK Central

The Globe (London)
Sat, 25 Nov, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
£10
22.2 FM x The Globe Club have come together to embrace the world of Metapop, this time, fusing Trap music with EDM. Cyber stellar DJs to push you further out of of the system. A transformative night, come in as the robot you are and leave as the human you...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Globe.

The Globe (London)

103 Talbot Rd, London W11 2AT, UK
Doors open10:30 pm

