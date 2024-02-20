DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Héritages queer - rencontre

La Maison des Métallos
Tue, 20 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
TalkParis
Un voyage en terre queer et une histoire des cultures lgbtqi+ avec deux jeunes auteurs parmi les plus brillants de leur génération qui tous les deux analysent les apports immenses des luttes passées pour mieux éclairer le présent et les combats écologiques...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par MAISON DES METALLOS.

La Maison des Métallos

94 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

