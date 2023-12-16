DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sindhu Vee: Alphabet (WIP)

The Bill Murray
Sat, 16 Dec, 3:15 pm
ComedyLondon
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sindhu Vee brings her critically-acclaimed, sell-out tour show, Alphabet, to The Bill Murray as she warms up for the filming of her next stand up special.

Sindhu has stormed Live at the Apollo (twice) and appeared on all of the top comedy TV shows, includ...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Sindhu Vee

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open2:45 pm

