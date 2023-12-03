DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Feel the night

I Candelai
Sun, 3 Dec, 9:30 pm
DJPalermo
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Feel the night

Party dedicato al divertimento, al fashion e alla danza.

Dj set by Dj Virzi.

Sfoggiate il vostro look migliore e venite a ballare con noi 🪩💃🏻

Durante la serata saranno presenti delle esibizioni di noti ballerini famosi a livello nazio...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da i Candelai
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

I Candelai

Via dei Candelai, 65, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.