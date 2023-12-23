DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Naughty or Nice *A Filthy Holiday Show*

C'mon Everybody
Sat, 23 Dec, 10:30 pm
PartyNew York
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ginger Von Snap brings you a Sticky Sweet holiday show. 🍭 This star studded cast will be sure to make you CUMing 💦 back for more. Let your Freak Flag 🚩 fly by joining us on Dec 23rd for a sexy Holiday treat! Burlesque, Drag, Comedy and more!

Cast:

Bae...

21+
Presented by Ginger Von Snap
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.