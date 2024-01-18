DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TJF Late Night Jam with Pete Swan

The Century Room
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 10:30 pm
GigsTucson
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

($10 | 10:30pm show) Following the Tucson Jazz Festival's programming, keep the night going with Pete Swan and his quartet for the TJF Late Night Jazz Jam!

Limited number of advanced reserved tickets offered. GA tickets sold at the door.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Century Room

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open10:30 pm
100 capacity

