Club Crybaby: Another F*cking Emo Night + Drag Show

Saint Vitus Bar
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $13.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Calling all former scene queens, stage divers and sellouts: we’re hosting another f*cking emo party...and DRAG SHOW!

SAVE(S) THE DA(Y)TE: on Friday 12/1, Saint Vitus becomes CLUB CRYBABY

Break out the pyramid stud belt, set your away message and come si******...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus.

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

