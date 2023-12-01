DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Calling all former scene queens, stage divers and sellouts: we’re hosting another f*cking emo party...and DRAG SHOW!
SAVE(S) THE DA(Y)TE: on Friday 12/1, Saint Vitus becomes CLUB CRYBABY
Break out the pyramid stud belt, set your away message and come si******...
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.