DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SUPERBOULE 23 par Le Bingo Disco

Le Mazette
Sat, 16 Dec, 6:00 pm
PartyParis
From €11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ladies & gentlemen, place au jeu, place à la teuf, place au 🏆𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐁𝐎𝐔𝐋𝐄 𝟐𝟑 !🏆

𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐆’ (parisienne & internationale)

🏈 Il nous vient tout droit de Berlin, grand shaker de boules pour Cocktail d’Amore, CIAO 𝐋𝐮𝐢𝐠𝐢 𝐃𝐈 𝐕𝐄𝐍...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Le Mazette.

Lineup

Bingo Disco, LORYN

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.