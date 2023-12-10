Top track

Cloonee (Second Show Added!)

Expo Lawn West
Sun, 10 Dec, 3:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$50.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Framework, Goldenvoice and Hellbent present Cloonee.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Framework, Goldenvoice, Hellbent

Lineup

Cloonee

Venue

Expo Lawn West

3833 South Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, California 90037, United States
Doors open3:00 pm

