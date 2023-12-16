DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hope Clayburn’s Soul Scrimmage Y’ALL SO LOUD Album Release Party

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsMemphis
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

“Is there no Hope — there is, and she will funk you up!” — *Relix Magazine
*

Soul/jazz/funk sax player and vocalist Hope Clayburn is on a mission to move the people. Her unique style has allowed her to perform with an eclectic mix of artists around the...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Crosstown Arts.

Lineup

Hope Clayburn

Venue

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts

1350 Concourse Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38104, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.