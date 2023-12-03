DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Naked Brunch + Boci

Sebright Arms
Sun, 3 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We're delighted to welcome Naked Brunch with very special guest support Boci.

London quintet Naked Brunch bridge the space between chamber pop and post-punk. With a harmonic backbone of cello, viola, and bass, they produce a truly atmospheric and contempl...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sebright Arms.

Lineup

Naked Brunch

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.