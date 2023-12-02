Top track

Santa Claws ft. The Orchestra (For Now) + Tina Kit

Sebright Arms
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Decks the hall with bands and holly! Blitzcat Records present their end of year Christmas bash - 'Santa Claws' - a festive edition of the label's residency at Sebright Arms. 

Featuring new London electronic-baroque six-piece, The Orchestra (For Now), 'gen...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Blitzcat Records.

Lineup

Flypaper, Tina Kit, The Orchestra (For Now)

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

