DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lexmas Thursdays with DJs till 3am

The Lexington
Thu, 7 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

LEXMAS is almost upon us and in true Lexington Christmas tradition we'll be opening late with our favourite DJs playing up in the grotto (club) raiding the Christmas stocking for 80s, 90s, 00s and festive hits til 3am!

Entrance is free so you don't even h...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Lexington.

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.